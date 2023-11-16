After several weeks of rumors, The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, confirmed this Thursday the breakup of the romantic relationship he had with the sociologist Irina Karamanos, who was a fundamental part of the presidential campaign that brought him to power, in March 2022.

“A couple of weeks ago we decided to separate our paths regarding our relationship due to different visions about our intimate future. But we decided (we know better) that we are going to continue being companions forever,” said the president in an extensive publication on Instagram that he accompanied with a photo of both.

Boric’s publication put an end to the wave of speculation that had been brewing for several weeks, due to the absence of Karamanos in different official activities and the publication of some videos on social networks in which the president appeared with who would be his new girlfriend, something that he also ruled out in a publication in which he highlighted the personal and professional attributes of Karamanos, with whom he had begun his relationship in 2019.

“For those betting on the possible miseries of others, I tell you that we are fine, that neither of us has other partners and everything has been discussed at length as two people who have lived together the most intense years of our lives,” Boric said.

(Also read: How was the proposal for a new Constitution that Chileans will vote on in December?)

A breakup surrounded by controversy

It was almost 11 at night on October 22, when A security camera captured the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, entering a building located in the commune of La Reina, an upper middle class sector, located in the east of Santiago, accompanied by a woman.

The same security camera sees him leave the next morning, after 6am, and be greeted by a member of his security team. The scene was repeated the next day when, dressed in a leather jacket, a casual shirt, a cap and tennis shoes, the president entered the night and left the same place in the morning.

(You may be interested: These are the corruption scandals that dot Boric’s environment in Chile)

The videos, which began to circulate on social networks and local media, soon became the subject of criticism from a sector of the opposition that questioned the president’s security protocols.

“It is public knowledge that at night and on more than one occasion, The President of the Republic has visited a young lady in a condominium where apparently inside it he did not have security measures, typical of the investiture of his high dignity and position,” said the president of the Yellows for Chile party, Andrés Jouannet, who even sent a letter asking vice president Carolina Tohá for explanations.

Exclusive!!!

The leaked images, so far, arranged in chronological order.

Boric, spent two nights with his “friend”, 10/22-10/23 and 10/24-10/25 pic.twitter.com/qcwPcwdmqy — VeroVelasco 🇨🇱 (@Verovelasco) November 15, 2023

Jorge Araya, former director of Public Security in Chile, told EL TIEMPO that These types of questions seem to be more of a political advantage than a genuine concern for the president’s safety. although he pointed out that his leadership style has represented a challenge for his security scheme.

“This president, because of how young he is, tends to break with tradition, with protocols, he has been criticized for that. We are in a presidential style that is different, that is more spontaneous, that is less formal and that, therefore, this produces situations of greater risk, which is why those in charge of their security need to be much more attentive,” said Araya.

However, the Chilean political world, including sectors of the opposition, had been reluctant to judge the videos and comment on the president’s love life.

(Also: First year of Boric’s government in Chile: a balance of ups and downs and challenges)

Some deputies seem to be more concerned about their personal and love lives, they try to control it See also Ukraine, risk of World War III? "Possible Italy-NATO involvement"

“Some deputies seem to be more concerned about their personal and love lives, they try to monitor it. He is a young man, he has his life, and we parliamentarians have to worry about people’s problems, “Don’t be worried about amorous cahuíns (gossip),” said the opposition senator, Iván Moreira.

Before the confirmation of President Boric, the issue had been addressed by journalists in a press conference this Thursday in La Moneda where The government had refused to give further information about the videos and had pointed out that the President is always accompanied by his bodyguards.

“Presidents also have a private life. Getting involved is disrespectful. Safety has never been in doubt. He always has his security protected by the professional escort of Chilean police,” said the acting Interior Minister, Manuel Monsalve.

The elected president of Chile, Gabriel Boric and his partner, Irina Karamanos.

Boric attacked the rumors that were spread on social networks, but that had not had much echo in the local media before his confirmation. “We know that these days speculation will be the order of the day and although we would have liked to live this process in private, we both understand that it is better to tell this story ourselves and thus let those who like to invent or project the “they have nothing left but their echo,” he concluded.

(You can read: How likely is it that Donald Trump will end up convicted by the US justice system?)

The First Lady who never was

Irina Karamanos arrived at the La Moneda Palace with the mission of dismantling the role of first lady, which had traditionally been occupied by the partner of the acting president. This disruptive spirit attracted even more media attention to the 34-year-old, who was always reluctant to occupy a position that she claimed did not come from the popular vote.

“Irina Karamanos’ impact was always as a person who was the President’s girlfriend, but who also had a relationship with the president’s party. stronger and a much stronger level of significance. She worked and was part of what was called the Feminist Front of Social Convergence. So, as a result of that, they generated a whole political project around the presidential figure,” political analyst Javiera Arce told EL TIEMPO.

The ex-partner of the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, Irina Karamanos. See also Mark the calendar: Fifa has a day to talk about the Byron Castillo case Photo: AFP / PRESS TEAM OF THE ELECTED PRESIDENT OF CHILE GABRIEL BORIC

Karamanos assumed the role of the Sociocultural Coordination of the Chilean Government, from where initiated a plan to review the institutional role of the figure of the First Lady and the foundations associated with this position, a job that concluded in 2022 and, since then, the sociologist was dedicated to her personal professional projects, such as writing a book, and leading issues related to female empowerment within the governing party Convergencia Social.

“I think that there was an important impact from the symbolic, but also from the practical because the institution of the First Lady in Chile had a lot of associated foundations that actually functioned in parallel ways to the ministries of the State. (…) It seems to me that this also implied a material impact with an imprint on public policies,” Julieta Sánchez Cao, associate professor in the area of ​​Comparative Politics at the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, told EL TIEMPO.

(Continue reading: Guatemala’s Prosecutor’s Office will ask to remove the immunity of president-elect Bernardo Arévalo)

In fact, last week a talk that Irina Karamanos gave in Atlanta had been published, within the framework of the TEDWomen 2023 event, where she addressed the importance of rethinking the role of First Lady.

“Church and State, State and love, State and marriage. Doesn’t it sound old-fashioned when said out loud?” the now ex-partner of President Gabriel Boric asked her audience.

ANDREA AGUILAR

FOR THE TIME

SANTIAGO, CHILE