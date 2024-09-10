Mayor of SP stated that he will campaign alongside the former president “as long as his schedule allows”

With timid support from the right-wing representative, the mayor and candidate for reelection of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB) declared this Monday (September 9, 2024) that the support of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is “super important” for your campaign.

“President Bolsonaro’s support is super important, Tarcísio’s, we are together. We are going to campaign. I will be with President Bolsonaro doing [campanha] as long as his schedule allows it”he declared in an interview with the program “Wheel of Life”from the TV Cultura.

The MDB member recalled the participation of the former Chief Executive in his first rally, held on August 24. “He went to our convention and stayed there for 3 and a half hours. He and Michelle Bolsonaro stayed there”he said.

Earlier, Nunes stated that his beliefs have “everything to do with it”, “in a transparent way” with what Bolsonaro defends, but avoided taking a clear position leaning to the right.

“God, family and freedom. It has everything to do with what I have always defended, in a very clear and transparent way. For example, the issue of gender ideology, it was in 2015 that, as a councilor, I led the Christian caucus to remove that from the municipal education plan.”he declared.

At an event on Paulista Avenue held on September 7, the mayor of SP made a discreet appearance and did not give a speech. He rode on a float alongside the former head of the Executive, the state governor, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), and his candidate for vice-president, Colonel Mello Araújo (PL).

In the program “Wheel of Life”, Nunes commented that Bolsonaro directly contributed to the choice of his running mate. “He made a huge contribution to the construction of the vice-president, he introduced Colonel Mello. There were 5 names from the PL alone and there was a whole discussion for us to reach a consensus. [Ele] has participated, contributed”he said.

Despite Nunes’ favoritism towards Bolsonaro, the former president stated, on September 5, that it is still too early to “enter massively” in the MDB campaign.

“This more explicit support does not come from me”declared Bolsonaro. “It’s still too early for you to invest. [Para]in my opinion, I would massively join his campaign [Nunes]. It may be that [o apoio mais expressivo] have to wait a little longer”he stated.