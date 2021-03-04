Entrance of the Ouro Branco urbanization, where Senator Flavio Bolsonaro bought a mansion. Afonso Benites

Among the neighbors and employees of the Ouro Branco condominium [Oro Blanco] silence reigns when they are asked about the new resident of the place, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the first-born of the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. “I have nothing to say about him. I still don’t know him personally. I just know that he lives here now, ”says one of the owners of the development, as the automatic door opens to enter. The new address of the parliamentary residence is in one of the most luxurious areas of Brasilia, near the Paranoá lagoon. Those who walk there are, for the most part, employees of the houses in the area.

If it weren’t for the new resident’s criminal record and his link with the country’s chief executive, perhaps few would pay attention to the senator’s purchase of a luxurious 2,500-square-meter home at an approximate cost of six million reais. equivalent to a million dollars. It is the 20th property that Flavio Bolsonaro has negotiated in 16 years. Even so, in his income tax return presented to the Electoral Justice in 2018, he said that he had 1.74 million reais ($ 303,000) in equity assets. His net salary as a senator is 24,900 reais ($ 4,435.00).

While silence reigns in the luxury neighborhood, among the advisers of the presidential palace there is discomfort. Two of them told EL PAÍS that it was not the right time for such a movement and they fear that, somehow, the repercussions of the case could be reflected in the image of their father, Jair Bolsonaro. They argue that the president already has other battles to face, mainly the coronavirus pandemic and the political, social and economic repercussions that it has generated in the last year.

Investigated for misappropriations

Since 2018, Flavio Bolsonaro has been investigated for a series of misappropriations of the salaries of his employees at the time he was a state deputy in Rio de Janeiro. It is suspected that he has misappropriated 6.1 million reais – practically the value of the mansion – from the earnings of 12 advisers between 2007 and 2018. Part of these funds fed the accounts of his former right-hand man, former military policeman Fabricio Queiroz , who is now under house arrest. The scheme was dubbed “rachadinha”, alluding to the illegal distribution of resources. Some employees of his Cabinet when he was a deputy had the position, but they did not go to work.

The parliamentarian was charged with money laundering and criminal organization. In the framework of this investigation, there are suspicions about the other 19 properties that he bought and sold between 2010 and 2017, with which it is believed that he profited about 3.1 million reais (552,000 dollars). His case has gone from one side to the other of the Brazilian courts. A few days ago, the Superior Court of Justice annulled the opening of the bank secrecy that had been made against him, a crucial setback for the investigators. There are still other resources that must be analyzed by this Court, which may bury the investigations.

The purchase of the mansion in Brasilia became official on February 2 and was revealed by O Antagonist Last monday. According to the deed, just over half the value of the house (3.1 million reais, just over half a million dollars) was financed through the public bank BRB, linked to the Government of the Federal District, which is under the management of Ibaneis Rocha, supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro. The nominal interest rate is one of the lowest in the market, 3.65% per annum. The beneficiary of the financing is also Flavio’s wife, Fernanda Antunes Figueira Bolsonaro, who has been working as a dentist in the capital for less than two years.

Last Tuesday, the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo revealed that, for the financing registered in the public deed, the couple will pay 18,744 reais per month as a house fee (3,333 dollars). It is a little more than half of your monthly income added. According to the publication, the income of the two is lower than the minimum required by the BRB to contract financing under these conditions.

The new house for the Flavio family has two floors, marble floors, a gym, a sauna integrated into the pool, a grill, a games room, a garage for eight vehicles, as well as a space for a home theater. In the condominium there are three other mansions and a piece of land awaiting new construction. The real estate company that sold the property made a video with a drone to show all the attractions of the place. When EL PAÍS visited the condominium this Tuesday, there was little movement. Nobody wanted to give interviews. From there to the Senate, where Flavio Bolsonaro works, it is just over ten minutes by car. Until the beginning of this year, the president’s son lived in one of the functional properties of the Senate.

Flavio Bolsonaro defends himself

In his defense, the senator published a video on his social networks in which he says that he is the subject of a “criminal narrative in the press about a simple purchase and sale of real estate.” He justified that he has acquired his new home after selling a property and a store franchise in Rio de Janeiro. However, these sales have not yet been made official at the land registry offices and the State Board of Commerce. For this, the parliamentarian also has an explanation: “It was a private instrument of purchase and sale, which will soon also have a public deed, and is in the phase of preparing the property certificates.”

The franchise referred to by the senator is the Kopenhagen chocolate shop, which, according to the Rio Public Ministry, has been used to mask the misappropriation of resources from the salaries of the senator’s advisers, since much of the Purchases were made in cash and in equal amounts each month. Flavio owned 50% of the franchise.

The purchase scandalized Brazilians, including the senator’s followers on social media. “The bankrupt town, without work and you spending in a mansion? I am a constituent of his father and his brother. But there is no way to defend it. What a lack of shame! ”Said one of them. “It obstructed your father’s government, which, instead of putting Brazil above everything, put you above all!” Said another follower, alluding to the president’s campaign slogan. The explanations are still far from having an end.

