Wednesday, December 14, 2022
President | Bloomberg selected President Niinistö to the list of 50 influential people

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 14, 2022
in World Europe
The basis for choosing Niinistö is its role in the background of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO applications.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö has been named one of Bloomberg’s 50 most influential people to the list. There are actors from politics, business, science, technology and entertainment.

The title of the list is “people who defined global business in 2022”.

The basis for choosing Niinistö is its role in the background of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO applications. According to Bloomberg, Niinistö, known as a skilled diplomat, managed to convince Sweden that the states should apply for a military alliance together.

Other people selected for Bloomberg’s list include the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyitennis star and technology entrepreneur Serena Williamsan actor Tom Cruise as well as an entrepreneur and social influencer Kim Kardashian.

