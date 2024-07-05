The President of the United States and Democratic presidential candidate for the elections had another false start, Joe Biden, after his lackluster performance in the first debate against former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump. This time, Biden made several mistakes in an interview.

President Biden, according to the New York Timesparticipated in an interview with two black radio hosts and left several sentences that draw attention amid a hesitant tone. In a response he said he was proud of having been “the first black woman to serve under a black president.”

In the interview broadcast on Philadelphia-based radio WURD, Biden attempted to explain his approach by affirming something he had already said, that he was proud of having been vice president of President Barack ObamaHe had previously highlighted that he appointed the first black woman to the Supreme Court and that he chose the first black woman to be vice president (Kamala Harris).

The outlet also noted that President Biden made a mistake at the beginning of the interview when he claimed he was the first president elected at the state level in Delaware. Perhaps what he meant was that He was the first Catholic in the state to be elected at the state level.

Following Biden’s poor performance in the debate, his top advisers are looking to the president to engage in activities that would demonstrate to voters, donors and activists that his face-off with Trump was nothing more than what he has called “a bad night.”

‘They only highlight the mistakes’

He New York Times referred to the explanation given by Biden campaign spokesman Ammar Moussa about what happened with the candidate. He criticized the media for taking note of the president’s stumbles.

“It was clear what President Biden meant when he spoke of his performance, which includes a record number of federal court appointments,” Moussa said in relation to the president’s comments about being a black woman. “This is not news and the media has gone beyond the point of absurdity in this case,” he added.

