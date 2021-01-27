President Joe Biden gives a press conference on the response to the covid, on January 26. KEVIN LAMARQUE / Reuters

Last Sunday, in the quiet Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, a dozen bulky black cars pulled up outside the pink facade of the trendy sandwich shop. Call your mother. It was the presidential motorcade, which had come from taking Joe Biden to his Sunday mass and, on its way back to the White House, stopped to pick up a bagel of sesame stuffed with cream cheese for the commander-in-chief, who waved from the window. With that stop, on his fifth day at the White House, Joe Biden matched his predecessor’s record for city restaurant visits. In his four years of presidency, Donald Trump was only known to go out to an establishment in the capital, and he went to the grill of his own hotel. It is not, of course, that the White House has no other resources than to block a Georgetown crossing to satisfy an eventual craving for bagel smeared with cheese from the most powerful person in the world. But the Sunday visit is an example of what this first week of Joe Biden in the White House has been: an effort, on all fronts, to separate from the model of his predecessor and bury his legacy as soon as possible.

The promised bridging to his political rivals will have to wait. For now, in his first week in power on Wednesday, President Biden has pulled executive power to reverse his predecessor’s most controversial policies and, in an overwhelming tsunami of decrees, from executive orders to more vague memoranda, set the new course from the beginning and without going through the Capitol. Beyond the large legislative package that he has sent to Congress with relief measures to an economy hit by the health crisis, worth 1.9 trillion dollars that legislators will have to debate, in his first week Joe Biden has signed at least 37 executive actions. Up to 30 of them in the first three days alone, 10 of which were explicit repeals of Trump policies. It’s a record number for a president’s first week. Beyond the bagels and changes in gastronomic habits, these are some of the most relevant decisions made by the president in the first seven days.

Coronavirus pandemic. Biden has signed more than 10 orders related to the response to the health crisis. He ordered the creation of a diagnostic testing council dedicated to increasing the availability of tests throughout the country. He commissioned the Education and Health departments to draw up guidelines for the reopening of schools. He announced the return of the United States to the WHO. He decreed the mandatory nature of protective masks on federal property and later, through another executive order, on public transportation. Created the figure of the coordinator of the response to the covid. He reinstated the travel restrictions due to the covid, in Europe and Brazil, which Trump had lifted a few days before leaving, and has demanded that, as of this Tuesday, travelers arriving in the country provide negative proof of the covid- 19 and keep mandatory quarantine.

Environment. On his first day in the White House, he fulfilled his electoral promise to return to the Paris Climate Agreement, which Trump exited in 2017 citing the cost to the taxpayer. It blocked the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada to the United States, controversial among other things because it crosses indigenous lands. And he has announced that this Wednesday, when he is serving a week as president, he will sign orders to prohibit the fracking, or hydraulic drilling, in federally owned territories, and will communicate with the different federal agencies to determine how extensive the refusal must be regarding the new assignments to extract crude and gas on federal soil.

Equality and racism. He ordered the departments of his Government to carry out evaluations of their agencies and redirect resources to “advance equity for all.” He signed another order that extends federal protections against discrimination to members of the LGBTQ community. The second week’s bombardment of executive orders began with the lifting of the veto of transsexuals in the Army. On Tuesday, he signed executive orders for the Justice Department to stop hiring private prisons, a step toward fairness in the prison system, and to combat racial discrimination in the housing market. He also signed measures against discrimination against Asian Americans, as well as to strengthen ties between the government and Native American tribes. And already the first week ended the veto, imposed by Trump, on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Migration. Through ambitious legislative initiatives and another succession of executive orders, President Biden has wanted to mark a 180 degree turn in immigration policy from the first week, making it clear that the United States will once again be a host country. On the same day he came to power, he ordered the construction of the wall on the border of Mexico to be stopped, Trump’s star promise. He has ordered the incorporation of the undocumented into the census that the Government prepares every ten years, from which Trump wanted to exclude them. He has repealed Trump’s policy against communities that protect undocumented immigrants from deportation. He sent an immigration reform to Congress that gives options to regularize their situation to the 11 million undocumented people estimated to live in the United States and that contemplates offering immediate permanent residence to dreamers, the nearly 700,000 young people who crossed the border illegally with their parents when they were minors. The president also signed an executive order asking his government to take all steps to preserve and strengthen DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), the program that protects children from deportation. dreamers and that Trump wanted to eliminate.

