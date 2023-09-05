White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Monday that the US president Joe Biden he tested negative for another covid-19 test that was done in the evening after his wife, Jill Biden, tested positive.

According to the spokeswoman, the president will be tested regularly this week and will be attentive in case he experiences symptoms.

Biden intends to leave this Thursday for New Delhi to participate in the G20 leaders’ summitwhich takes place between September 9 and 10, and from there he plans to go to Vietnam.

The president, who at 80 is the oldest president in the history of the United States, already had covid-19 in July of last year.

The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, has tested positive for covid-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” the White House said in a statement on Monday.

The first lady took a covid-19 test on Monday night and tested positive. For now, Jill Biden will stay at her residence on the beach in Rehoboth, in the state of Delaware, detailed the White House in the aforementioned statement..

Jill Biden’s contagion comes amid an increase in covid-19 cases in the United States, where hospitalizations have risen 31% in the past two weeks, according to federal data.

In any case, it’s hard to know how many cases there are currently in the United States because many states have stopped counting them.

EFE