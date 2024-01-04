The government of US President Joe Biden filed a lawsuit against Texas on Wednesday for considering a law “unconstitutional” that criminalizes migrants who enter irregularly into that border state with Mexico and allows them to be detained.

In December, the governor of Texas, Republican Greg Abbott, signed into law the so-called SB4 law that creates a criminal offense for illegally entering Texas from a foreign country and provides up to 20 years in prison for repeat offenses.

Under this regulation, which was supposed to come into force in March, authorities would have the power to detain migrants without documentation and judges would have the power to expel them.

Predictably, the federal government, which regulates migration and manages borders, has counterattacked in court. In a statement, the Department of Justice said it had filed “a lawsuit against the state of Texas to challenge” the law in order to have “SB4 declared invalid.”

“It is clearly unconstitutional,” says Deputy Attorney General Vanita Gupta, quoted in the note.

The Constitution prevents states from “adopting immigration laws that interfere with the framework enacted by Congress”Add.

In the past, The Supreme Court confirmed that decisions related to the expulsion of foreigners from the country affect “foreign relations and they must be taken with one voice,” recalls the Biden government.

After the judicial action, the Mexican Foreign Ministry indicated in a statement that it “takes favorable note” of the Biden government's initiative and recalled its condemnation of the Texas immigration law.

Mexico expressed “its rejection of the implementation of this anti-immigrant measure that aims to stop the flow of migrants, through its criminalization, promoting the separation of families, discrimination and racial profiling that violate human rights,” the text states.

The immigration crisis causes strong tensions between Republicans and Democrats in the United States, currently immersed in arduous negotiations in Congress, where conservatives have made the approval of an aid package for Ukraine subject to a tightening of the policy to stop migration.

The political struggle is tense as the November presidential elections approach. Former Republican President Donald Trump, possible rival of

Biden in those elections has declared that migrants “poison the blood” of the United States.

Both Abbott and Trump are in favor of building a wall along the border with Mexico and to massively expel migrants, many of them Latin Americans fleeing violence and poverty.

In December, US authorities intercepted about 10,000 migrants a day who crossed the border illegally from Mexico, in what Republicans consider a humanitarian disaster.

