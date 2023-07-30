President Joe Biden has always publicly defended Hunter, his controversial eldest son. Although he declined to comment this week on his judicial setback – the failure of a plea bargain to avoid jail time for gun possession in exchange for taking on minor offenses – he did so, somewhat obliquely, on Friday, acknowledging in a statement to his seventh granddaughter, born in 2019 and whom Hunter has also been reluctant to accept.

For some it is a distraction maneuver by the president from Hunter’s judicial problems, a 54-year-old lawyer, but according to the statement the president’s intentions are serious and he has told his son that he wants to meet the girl. Hunter has not yet done so and has refused to give her her father’s last name, to which his mother has ended up giving in. Political toxicity has surrounded the case, with the most conservative media, such as Fox News or Breitbart, drawing blood from their protagonists.

Lunden Roberts and Hunter reached a support agreement a month ago for the little girl, Navy Joan Roberts, four years old, in an Arkansas court. An extensive report on The New York Times on July 1 and an unusually harsh newspaper column with the Democrat (with a headline as a reminder: There are seven grandchildren, Mr. President) have been able to push him to step forward to stop the barrage of criticism for never mentioning the girl, and often his other six grandchildren. Biden, according to White House sources, was waiting for the dispute to be resolved so as not to interfere in the process.

Hunter Biden denied being the father until he had to submit to the evidence of a DNA test, after which last month he reached an agreement with the mother to reduce the initial payment of $20,000 (18,000 euros) a month for support and in exchange give some of his paintings to his daughter. His paintings, an attempt to straighten out his life after a decade-long floundering, are fetching very well, averaging $500,000, which has also raised questions about the artistry of a debutante.

By breaking his long silence on the matter, the president described the situation as a “family matter”, in an attempt to neutralize the political instrumentalization, under which Biden Jr.’s legal problems have also fallen. “Our son, Hunter, and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster the best possible relationship for their daughter, while preserving her privacy as much as possible moving forward,” Biden said in the statement, issued shortly before embarking on his Delaware vacation. “This is not a political issue, it’s a family issue (…) Jill and I only want the best for all our grandchildren, including Navy.”

The paternity dispute and the plea deal whereby Hunter pleaded guilty to tax evasion in exchange for avoiding jail time on the other, more serious charge, have boomeranged against the president. A politically sensitive matter, on the eve of a presidential campaign in which the Democrat is risking everything for everything between doubts about his age (80 years) and his ability to hold the presidency.

Lunden Roberts, the daughter of an Arkansas gunsmith, gave birth to a baby girl in 2019 and claimed Hunter was the father. Her DNA test put him on the ropes and in 2020 she agreed to pay the aforementioned monthly amount, now reduced. The paintings that she will give to her daughter may be sold or preserved as estates, given her growing reputation as an artist. In return, Roberts gives up her attempt to give her daughter her father’s last name. Until last April, at least, Hunter Biden had “never seen or contacted” the girl, nor had the president and first lady.

“Thousands of families have faced similar circumstances, working things out in private, away from the spotlight. In the center is a four-year-old girl and everyone wants the best for her, including the four grandparents,” sources close to the Biden family told local media.

Hunter Biden is the black sheep of the family, the protagonist of several legal cases and many other business messes – his role as a counselor in the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, among others -, as well as scandals such as the possession of images of sexual content, which appeared on a computer hard drive that he forgot at a repair shop in Delaware (a copy of the drive found its way into the hands of Donald Trump’s campaign a month before the 2020 election). He, too, has had high-voltage affairs. After the death in 2015 of his brother Beau, the president’s eldest son and favorite, from a brain tumor – the drama that he recounted in his memoirs precipitated him to drugs and alcohol -, he left his wife and began dating his sister-in-law, but the relationship did not withstand public or family scrutiny.

Although the president has remained silent about his son’s judicial setback, he came out in support of Hunter Biden last week from Paris, where Jill Biden, who raised him and Beau, was on an official visit. Their mother, and Joe Biden’s first wife, died in a traffic accident with another daughter of the couple, while Hunter managed to survive.