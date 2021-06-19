“He has been our faithful, dear companion for the past thirteen years. The entire Biden family loved him,” the president and the first lady said with a heavy heart. “Even as Champ’s powers waned in recent months, he would pull himself up as soon as we entered, always wagging his tail and sniffing us to be scratched behind the ears or rubbed on the stomach. Where we were, he wanted to be too.”

The Bidens also said that Champ loved to bask in the sunshine in the White House yard and, in his early years, was overjoyed to run after golf balls or chasing the grandchildren around their Delaware home. “We love our sweet, beautiful boy and will miss him forever.”

Read on below the tweet.

Joe and Jill Biden now have only Major to walk, a shepherd less than two years old. This animal made headlines after its move to Washington due to a few biting incidents. Re-education training brought a solution. The young dog also learned how to deal with cats. The Biden couple wants to adopt one.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...