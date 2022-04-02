The president’s message came through loud and clear over the loudspeakers: “My fellow Americans: I am pleased to inform you that I have just signed a law that bans Russia forever. The bombardment starts in five minutes.’ It was 1984, in the middle of the Cold War. The mistake of Ronald Reagan, who joked in front of a microphone without knowing that it was open, could have triggered World War III. He was 72 years old, seven years younger than Joe Biden last Saturday in Warsaw, when he blurted out the nine off-script words that, in the opinion of some European leaders, could have derailed the peace negotiations with Ukraine,

Until the day Biden was sworn in, Reagan was the oldest president to ever serve in the White House. His blunders were frequent, he went so far as to say that trees polluted more than cars, that he was trying to increase unemployment, and that progressive taxation was a foreign monstrosity of Karl Marx. However, and despite the fact that many believe that he already suffered from Alzheimer’s, he went down in history as ‘the great communicator’. His own biographer, Lou Cannon, a loving admirer, described him as “clueless, lacking in focus and curiosity.” He was famous for falling asleep in meetings, which led him to joke to himself that he had given orders to be woken immediately in the event of a crisis, “even if he was in the Situation Room”.

‘Sleepy Joe’ (the sleepy Joe), as Donald Trump called Joe Biden, already brought with him a profuse history of blunders, blunders and open microphones that fueled expectations in the debates, in which it was enough for him not to say nothing crazy to get away with it. “Biden did not win the presidency because he was the most brilliant leader, but because he was not Trump, and that is not a quality that will serve him in other elections in which Trump does not run,” says Elizabeth Sanders, a professor in the Department of Government at Cornell University, which has analyzed every American president since the dawn of the 20th century in the context of war and economics.

the graveyard of dreams



That is what will happen in the mid-term legislative elections to be held in November, where the party in power traditionally suffers significant legislative losses, which translate into an average of 25 fewer seats in the Lower House (the current difference between the two matches is only twelve). Since 1946, only two presidents have been saved from this blow due to their high popularity, Bill Clinton (66%) and George W. Bush (63%). Biden has touched the lowest rates of his term this week (40% in the latest NBC poll), so if there is an electoral result that could surprise David Bateman, professor at Cornell University and co-director of the PRICE Initiative of the Government Department, is that his party managed to retain the cameras.

“It would take something very big to capture sustained media attention for its popularity to rise drastically,” he reflects. And, of course, it cannot be something that requires legislative approval, because Congress has proven to be the graveyard where Biden’s dreams will die. The Plan to Build Back Better (Build Back Better) that promised the largest investment in strengthening the middle class that has been made in several generations and the most important efforts to fight against climate change that have been seen in the history of the country has remained in an unfortunate fireworks show that has exposed the divisions of the Democratic Party and the inability of the group in power to govern by the minimum. The closure of two conservative Democratic senators has buried Biden’s dreams and, paradoxically, could have saved him from himself.

“If they had approved it, inflation would have skyrocketed even more,” says Sanders. The war could save George W. Bush’s presidency after the 9/11 attacks, but not Biden’s, because nothing that happens in Ukraine will be able to rival the voters’ wallet, no matter what the president boasts of having strengthened NATO and unified allies. The highest inflation in forty years is the one superlative that Americans will remember at the polls. “It looks as if the Democrats know they are going to lose power in November and have decided to spend all the money they can before they have to release it,” sighs the professor.

It almost makes him sad, because “on the issue of war there is nothing I can do.” In fact, it’s the only thing the president has garnered some bipartisan support for, with public opinion divided on his handling of the crisis. While Europe tore its clothes off with the scripted departure from Warsaw, in which Biden dared to say what everyone feels, that a war criminal like Putin cannot remain in power, in the US those who have been outraged have predominated more so with the damage control operation that followed his extemporaneous statements.

Spontaneous contributions



To Max Boot, rapporteur of the Council of Foreign Relations, it reminded him of the moment when Pope John Paul II visited Warsaw in 1979 and called on the Poles to resist the iron domination of the Soviet Union with a ‘Do not be afraid’, he told in a Washington Post column. Some even called it Biden’s “Reagan moment,” because the famous “Mr. Gorbachev, Tear Down This Wall!” it was also a spontaneous contribution of the president that two and a half years later became a reality.

If the Russian people made Biden’s words their own, their place in history would change, but the most likely, according to Sanders, is that sooner or later Ukraine will fall under Russian tanks “and that will make it look bad.” Because while most Americans are fed up with Putin’s behavior and the West’s lack of stomach to stop him, less than 20% want to risk triggering World War III by giving Ukraine everything it asks for. “The blunder was to backtrack and insist that the president didn’t mean what he said,” Marc Thiessen, an analyst at the American Enterprise Institute, wrote in the Washington Post. “That makes us look weak in Putin’s eyes,” he lamented.

Hard times await Biden. Not only because Americans have much more confidence in Volodimir Zelensky than in their own president (72% vs. 48%) and even French President Emmanuel Macron (55%) or newly elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (53%). , according to a survey by the PEW Research Center.

Also because everything indicates that things are going to get more difficult at home. The attorney general of Delaware investigates his son Hunter for corruption, tax evasion and unreported lobbying. The return of the Republicans to power in Congress will serve to open commissions to investigate their government and the cohesion of the American people will lose strength in the November elections, compared to the presidential ones. The political tension that has characterized the last three presidencies leaves little room for moderation.

About to turn 80, no one expects him to run for president again, but the prospect of his predecessor taking advantage of that void to return will reactivate the talent that made him win elections at the end of his term. Biden is not Trump.