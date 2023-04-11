The White House said in a press release that the president signed into law on Monday a bill that had already been passed by Congress, ending a national emergency. That means government funding will no longer be available for Covid tests, free vaccines and other emergency measures.

The US government says it will continue to work on a next generation of vaccines and other measures to combat future variants of the virus. The government has made available at least 5 billion dollars in funds for the ‘NextGen’ project. The fund aims to “promote scientific progress” and “stay one step ahead of the rapidly evolving virus causing Covid-19.”

"While our vaccines are still very effective at preventing serious illness and death, they are less able to prevent the virus from spreading," said a spokesman for the US health service HHS. "It therefore remains a challenge for our healthcare system to find solutions for new variants and the loss of immunity over time."

