Home page politics

From: Jacob Koch

Press Split

Moment of confusion: Joe Biden doesn't know where his place is when visiting Jordan's King Abdullah II bin al-Hussein. © Imago (3) / POOL via CNP INSTARimages.com

During the King of Jordan's visit, a scene with US President Joe Biden once again caused a stir. Critics scoff.

Washington DC – During Abdullah II's visit to the White House, the broad lines of world politics were discussed – it was about the Israel war in the Gaza Strip and the crisis in the Middle East. The King of Jordan wanted to attend the obligatory press conference together with US President Joe Biden (81) provide an overview of this. A special moment at the event once again brought some observers to the conclusion: Due to his age, Biden is no longer physically and mentally capable of properly representing the world power USA. The US President recently caused a stir when Biden claimed to have spoken to Helmut Kohl about the storming of the Capitol – but he had already been dead for four years.

Confused President of the USA: Joe Biden cannot find his place – “I have switched sides”

What happened? At the news conference, Biden said, “Your Majesty, I'll give you the floor,” after Biden, 81, welcomed the Jordanian king to the White House. As Abdullah prepared to speak, the US president moved around the podium, looking at the floor as if searching for a marker to show him the right place. Biden vacillated between two different positions before settling on the left side of Abdullah. The Jordanian king was briefly thrown off guard, so Biden stepped to the other side and said, “I have switched sides.”

The following video shows the scene of Biden's appearance:

Misfires from US President Joe Biden: Special investigator brought age discussion onto the agenda

Joe Biden's misfires are not new – and have been on the current political agenda, especially since the explosive final report by special investigator Robert Hur in the affair surrounding Biden's handling of secret documents. But the report describes Biden as a “well-meaning older man with a poor memory.” Biden has repeatedly mixed up the names and nationalities of foreign heads of state and government in the past, and this has happened to him several times in the past few days.

Surname: Joseph “Joe” Robinette Biden Age: 81 years Children: Hunter Biden, Beau Biden (†), Naomi Biden, Ashley Biden Assets: 7.5 million euros (estimate) Annual salary: approximately $400,000

Vice President Kamala Harris said of the allegations against Joe Biden: “The way the President's demeanor was characterized in this report could not be more wrong and was clearly politically motivated,” said Harris, who will soon also address the Munich Security Conference ( February 16th to 18th).

Woman at the head of the USA instead of Joe Biden? Kamala Harris: “I am ready to serve my country”

In the middle of the age debate, Kamala Harris nevertheless declared her claim to leadership: “I am ready to serve my country. There’s no doubt about it,” Harris told the Wall Street Journal. Everyone who sees her at work concludes that she is capable of leading. Also another one Secret weapon against Trump is under discussion: Michelle Obama remains as Biden's replacement at the US election 2024 in conversation.

According to insiders, it is quite possible that the Democrats want to get rid of Joe Biden as presidential candidate and replace him with Michelle Obama. The rumor is not new. Her name first appeared in spring 2023. The portal published at that time The Hill an analysis according to which Michelle Obama would win against Biden in the party primaries by 48 percent to 36 percent.

Biden can't find space: Critics complain about another incident – “The world is laughing at us”

Of course, opponents of the US President did not leave the new incident in the White House uncommented. “The world is laughing at us,” wrote Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump administration official and son of the former mayor of New York, on X (formerly Twitter). Radio host and political strategist Melik Abdul scathingly commented: “Don’t judge his mental capacity. Judge him on his ability to do things like stand in the right place of the invited guest.”

RNC Research, an Where am I going?”. There has been no comment from Biden or his office.