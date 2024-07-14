Biden said he was happy to know that Trump was safe and well and condemned violence in the United States.

“We must come together as a nation to condemn the attack,” he said on X.

Senators Marco Rubio and JD Vance, and Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota, three of the Republicans who are running to be Trump’s running mate, expressed their prayers for the former president and those attending the rally on social media.

Larry Rubin, president of the American Society in Mexico, said, “I am very sorry that anyone tries to hurt another person, and in this case, unfortunately, candidate Trump. It seems that something caused his right ear to bleed. We hope for a speedy recovery.”

“I fully support Donald Trump and look forward to his speedy recovery,” said billionaire Elon Musk in a post on X.

Donald Trump Jr., one of the former President’s sons, said his father “will never stop fighting to save America.”

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was “horrified” by the incident.

“I am horrified by what happened at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that the former President is safe. Political violence has no place in our country,” Democrat Schumer wrote on social media.