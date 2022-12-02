“Hitler was a devilish figure,” he continued. “Our political leaders must stand up against anti-Semitism, instead of giving it a platform wherever it hides. To be silent is to be an accomplice.’

Ye, as he is now officially called, came under fire again yesterday for anti-Semitic remarks. The rapper said, among other things, in an interview with the extreme right-wing platform Infowars that Adolf Hitler did ‘good things’ and that one should stop ‘insulting the Nazis’.

He is also said to have shared an image of a swastika on Twitter. His account on the social medium has been suspended again. According to Twitter boss Elon Musk, the rapper has “again violated the rules regarding incitement to violence.”

Recently, Ye has been in the news more often for anti-Semitic and racist tweets. He was therefore previously suspended on Twitter and also lost several collaborations, for example with Adidas. This week the divorce with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was officially finalized, he must pay her $ 200,000 monthly (about 193,000 euros) in alimony. See also Interim reports | Terveystalo's profit fell clearly in the second quarter of the year, despite the increase in turnover

