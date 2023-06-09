Home page politics

From: Jacob von Sass

Vladimir Putin cancels an important appointment on television. Now there is speculation in Russia about the reasons.

Moscow – In the middle of the Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin canceled an important traditional appearance on TV. In the show Direct line to Vladimir Putin the ruler is usually asked questions by viewers on various topics once a year. Only recently has been Putin’s temper as ‘extremely irritated’ described. This is said to be mainly due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

According to the Russian newspaper Kommersant the current situation in Ukraine should also be the reason for the cancellation of the TV appearance. A Kremlin source said that it would be better to await developments on the front against Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s troops. Nevertheless, the show should be made up for at the end of the year. The news portal t-online reported now, However, Putin could then use the show perfectly as an election campaign opportunity.

Putin cancels important TV appearance in Russia: New date will be announced soon

It was not until May that Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov said that the Russian President would take part in the broadcast, which usually takes place in June. Putin also canceled his appearance last year. In the near future you want a new date for Direct line to Vladimir Putin announce, said Peskow.

Political adviser Jason Jay Smart told the American news magazine Newsweek: “Putin recognizes that the counter-offensive could undermine everything he says publicly to the citizens. The delay allows him to later use the event to justify why Russia lost territory in Ukraine.” Above all, Putin fears the failures of his own troops.

Also the American Institute for the Study of War sees the TV cancellation as a sign of “Putin’s decline” from a “strong leader” to one who only occasionally shows himself to the public for infrastructure projects. Putin’s behavior and several incidents indicate that the situation in Russia is slowly getting out of control. (Jacob of Sass)