President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal. He left the post of food processing minister on Thursday in protest against the agriculture bills. In place of Kaur, the President has given additional charge of the ministry to Narendra Singh Tomar. The Akali Dal included in the NDA had opposed the first of three such bills, which have been passed in the Lok Sabha.

From the very beginning, SAD’s attitude was on agricultural bills

Harsimrat Kaur, in her resignation submitted to Prime Minister Modi, has described her party and farmers as synonymous with each other. He said that his party cannot compromise on the interests of farmers. In fact, the Shiromani Akali Dal’s views on all three bills related to agricultural reforms were concerned from the very beginning. Rajya Sabha Chief Vip Naresh Gujral on Wednesday directed party MPs to vote against the bill.

Color did not bring conversation

BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday confirmed the talks with the Shiromani Akali Dal on the issue of agricultural bills. He had said that confusion is being spread on agricultural bills. The party is in talks with the Allied Akali Dal. The Akali Dal’s misconceptions about the bills will soon be cleared. However, this could not be consistent with Nadda’s claim. Describing the agricultural bills as anti-farmer, Harsimrat Kaur announced her resignation.

On Thursday, Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal called for the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur in the Lok Sabha. Later, Harsimrat Kaur also officially released the statement by tweeting. He tweeted, “I have resigned as Union Minister against anti-farmer ordinances and bill. Proud to stand with her as daughter and sister of farmers”.

Harsimrat resigns under pressure from local politics: BJP

BJP believes that Punjab’s local politics is the main reason behind Harsimrat Kaur’s resignation from the Union Cabinet. BJP’s national spokesperson for economic affairs Gopal Krishna Agarwal told IANS, “The farmers are going to benefit from all the three agricultural bills. But the way the Congress has spread lies in Punjab, I think the Shiromani Akali Dal is also a local Politics came under pressure. Due to which Harsimrat Kaur was resigned. The Shiromani Akali Dal is also aware of the benefits to farmers from all the three bills. “