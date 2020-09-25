Highlights: Both houses passed 3 agricultural bills in the monsoon session

These three agricultural bills will replace the ordinance of 5 June

Farmers shut down India on 25 September in protest

Opposition requested not to sign President

President also agreed on JK official language bill

new Delhi

Farmers are protesting in Punjab, Haryana and different parts of the country regarding the agricultural bills. At the same time, the protest demonstration of farmers is going on in Punjab. Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind has signed three agricultural bills passed by the Parliament. Agricultural bills have become law after the President’s signature. According to the information, the Central Government may issue its notification soon. At the same time, the President has also given his consent to the JK Official Language Bill 2020. Explain that farmers and political parties were demanding withdrawal of agricultural bills, but their appeal did not work.

The President has given his assent to the bills related to farmers and farming passed by Parliament in the monsoon session amidst continuous opposition from farmers and political parties.

The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 were brought in the Monsoon Session of Parliament before both the Houses of Parliament. Has been approved. Now the President’s seal has also been put on it. These three bills will replace the three ordinances announced on June 5 in the Corona period.

‘Akali Dal will not break from its ideals’

Meanwhile, Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has requested all political parties and organizations to demonstrate in the interest of farmers and agricultural laborers. Protect the interests of agricultural workers and agricultural produce traders. The Akali Dal will not deviate from its ideals.

Ghulam Nabi Azad met the President

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad visited President Ram Nath Kovind. Ghulam Nabi Azad met the President on behalf of the opposition’s delegation. Azad said after meeting the President that he had met President Ram Nath Kovind and said that this bill should have been brought only after talking to all political parties.

Akali Dal leaders also met

The leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal met President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi over agriculture bills. Leaders arrived in Delhi under the leadership of Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal requested the President not to sign the Agriculture Bills passed in Rajya Sabha. Harsimrat Kaur had said that apart from her party, 18 more opposition parties have approached President Ram Nath Kovind regarding agriculture bills.