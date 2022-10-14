“Melanoma affects more and more young people because this skin cancer is still too underestimated, and there is no awareness that in many cases it can be deadly. This is why it is necessary to focus more and more on prevention and information, to avoid what happens to the protagonists of the short film ‘Amici per la pelle’: one patient survives, the other can’t. “So at AdnKronos Salute Monica Forchetta, president Apaim (Association of Italy melanoma patients), on the sidelines of the presentation of the short film, this morning during a press conference in Rome.

“Through the short film – says Forchetta – we want to highlight the importance of research and information, in addition to early diagnosis, to make it clear how much being part of an experiment represents a great opportunity for the patient. Thanks to research, if caught early, melanoma is less scary. His diagnosis is no longer a death sentence because we have innovative drugs to treat him. However, prevention remains key. Patients and family members know it well, in the end the disease affects everyone ”, he concludes.