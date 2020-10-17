South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov fell ill with coronavirus, his press service said. Acting also got infected. Prime Minister of the Republic Gennady Bekoev.

Bibilov is ill in a mild form and continues to perform his duties remotely. Before that, the politician’s press secretary fell ill.

Meanwhile, as reported TASS in Yugosetpotrebnadzor, the first death from coronavirus was recorded – an 88-year-old woman died. In total, 227 people fell ill in South Ossetia for the entire period of the pandemic, most of the infected were identified after the opening of the border with Russia.

In Russia, over the past day, 14,922 infected with coronavirus have been identified. About a quarter of those infected have no clinical manifestations.