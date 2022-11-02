On the evening of Tuesday, November 1, 2022, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador came to a pantheon in the state of Tabasco to visit the grave of his parents.

As part of the Day of the Dead celebrations, Lopez Obrador visited the central pantheon of Villahermosa, where they rest Andres Manuel Lopez Roman Y Manuela Obrador Gonzalezparents of the federal president.

As he reached the pantheon through the side door, dozens of Tabasqueños approached him on his way to the place where his parents rest.

Arriving at the foot of the tomb where his parents rest, Andrés Manuel prayed for his loved ones.

AMLO He was accompanied by his youngest son Jesus Ernestwho subsequently accompanied the President to the Memorial Enclosure.

In the Memorial Enclosure lie the remains of Rocio Beltran de Lopez Obradorthe mother of his older brothers and first wife of AMLO.

President López Obrador is believed to spend the Day of the Dead at his ranch in Palenque, Chiapas.