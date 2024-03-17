The visit of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to Culiacán last Friday to supervise the new general hospital of Culiacán, built in the period of Quirino Ordaz Coppel, which is still not working because flaws were found in the infrastructure, and repairing it involves investing millions, it was said that it could start working soon. The mandatary, who was in the capital of Sinaloa for a few hours, when saying goodbye to the media he gave a brief interview, he told them that he does not rule out returning to the entity in three weeks, but this time to Mazatlán to appreciate the total solar eclipse that will be recorded next April 8th. Definitely, AMLO loves Sinaloa very much.

Who will also come to Mazatlan andThe national leader of the National Action, Marko Cortés, said that he will be in the Pearl of the Pacific to demand that the Governor Rubén Rocha Moya that provides security to candidates for positions of local and federal election for this electoral process. Of course, it is understood that if the candidates for these public positions do not request this support, it would be difficult for the state government to grant it because it could be misinterpreted. Or you, what do you think?

The presidents of the local District Councils and the Municipal Electoral Council of Mazatlán of the State Electoral Institute of Sinaloa, assured that even though they have heard rumors of acts of intimidation, until them no one has come to file a formal complaint. And since the beginning of the week, the mayor of Mazatlán He made the comment that trustees and commissioners of the municipality were receiving telephone calls in which they were threatened and required to give their support and vote in favor of a candidate. However, formally no one has made any accusation, so this will continue to remain a rumor, although the local elections are barely taking shape, we hope there are no violent election days or attacks on candidates, as has happened in some other entities. from the country.

The staff of Port Captaincy, headed by the head of this department, Captain Luis Antonio Barreiro, carried out an inspection tour to review the conditions of the parachutes used as a tourist attraction to walk around the bay before the beginning of the Easter holiday period, and is that we must not forget that the tourist safety It is the main thing and quality service must be guaranteed. There have already been negative experiences in which air currents carry away the parachute, and although no tragic events have occurred, any accident must be prevented.