At last

The President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has already set a date for his next visit to Sinaloa. During the morning conference this Monday, the president announced that he will be this coming weekend in southern Sinaloa, where he plans to inspect the Picachos and Santa María dams, where two hydroelectric plants will be built.

position yourself

The Sinaloa priistas do not leave the court free for the morenistas. After the candidates for the presidential candidacy of Morena Gerardo Fernández Noroña and Adán Augusto López were in Sinaloa, the PRI member Enrique de la Madrid is coming tomorrow. And he will be in Mazatlán, Culiacán and Ahome. In other words, he presses the step to position himself.

He makes his “little fight”

He is rarely seen in Mazatlán, since his political career has been done outside of Sinaloa; However, as electoral times approached, federal deputy Paloma Sánchez began to carry out remote activities so that citizens know at least her name. On Saturday she sent soccer uniforms to Agua Verde, Rosario, and on Sunday she sent the cinema to a community in Cosalá.

Commitment

After many neighborhoods and communities were left without power after the storm that hit Guasave last weekend, the superintendent of the CFE promised that as of yesterday that service would be restored to 100 percent, this after Ernesto Cinco Sánchez met with Mayor Martín Ahumada to discuss this issue, since there were many complaints.

Billboard

Until Guamúchil will host a cultural event that will put it on the lips of many. Romel Báez, director of the Municipal Institute of Culture in Salvador Alvarado, announced the activities to celebrate the arrival of the railway, where the Book Fair stands out, an event that is unlike what has been held year after year and will be of great value for locals and tourists.

In case you missed it: