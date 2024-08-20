President|Alexander Stubb greeted the Finnish Paralympic team.

Republic president Alexander Stubb visited on Tuesday to greet the Finnish athletes traveling to the Paralympics starting next week in Paris.

Stubb and Mrs Suzanne Innes-Stubb had a discussion with the athletes at Kamppi’s Narinkkator in Helsinki, which was memorable for the team’s first-timers.

“He wished me a lot of good luck and told me about his feelings and moods when he had been watching the Olympics”, general athlete Iida Lounela20, said.

“There had been a good audience, and [hän] believed the same about these games of ours.”

Stubb talked with the seven athletes present for about 15 minutes. Based on his experiences, he praised Paris as an incredible Olympic arena.

“We had the opportunity to try different places a bit. We saw when Kalle won the preliminary round cleanly”, said Stubb, the badminton player Kalle to Koljosen referring to.

“The setting is absolutely fantastic there in Paris: the backgrounds and the whole, and the French as a sports nation are absolutely amazing.”

Stubbs asked Vilma Bergin21, according to the athletes about nice general things. During the talk, personal matters were not delved into.

“A really positive and happy image remained,” said Berg, an all-around athlete.

“Yes, it was stressful beforehand, I have to admit, but he seemed like a really nice guy. From someone who understands sports,” Lounela added.

Finland is sending a team of 16 athletes to the Paralympics, which Stubb thinks is a great thing.

“An athlete has no greater honor than being able to represent his country at the Olympics,” the president said.

“Of course, the team could have more athletes, but the competition is tough.”

of Paris the Olympics were Finland’s first medal-free five ring games in history. Stubb sidelined the issue on Tuesday and at the same time presented his wishes to the team.

“Now that we had a few challenges with the medals at the first Olympics, of course we hope that our paragang will bring the rain of medals,” said Stubb.

At the same time, Stubb revealed that he had discussed the five-time Paralympic winner Leo-Pekka Tähten with medals. The President asked if they were not talking about the six medals.

“Yeah, there was a clear thumb,” Stubb added after glancing first in Tähti’s direction.

“I hope we will have good races and I am sure we will,” Stubb continued.

President reminded that outsiders often don’t get to see team spirit. Stubb said that he considers the importance of team spirit “terribly important”.

“Kisakylä, the team feeling, the atmosphere of working together, successes and failures are taken as if together,” he listed.

Stubb is known as both a sports fan and follower. The president’s sports craze covers sports from far to far and from morning to night, as he expressed on Tuesday.

“If you can’t see a live broadcast because of a meeting, then you watch it on teletext or watch it on Yle Areena later,” Stubb added.

The Paris Paralympics will open on Wednesday next week. Lounela and Berg will travel to the competition venue on Tuesday.

“I’m going there with enthusiasm and joy. I’m really looking forward to them,” said Berg.