President Alberto Fernández reported this Saturday that a rapid coronavirus test gave him “positive” after registering a fever and presenting symptoms linked to the disease.

“I wanted to tell you that at the end of today, after presenting a fever record of 37.3 and a slight headache, I performed an antigen test whose result was positive,” said the president through his Twitter account.

Fernández clarified that he is “physically well” as well as in good spirits. “I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, I am also in good spirits. I am grateful from my soul for the many expressions of affection that they have given me today, remembering my birth,” the president took advantage.

Likewise, Fernández recommended “being very attentive.” “I ask everyone to preserve themselves by following current recommendations. It is clear that the pandemic did not pass and we must continue to take care of ourselves.”