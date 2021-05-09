President Alberto Fernández arrived this Sunday in Lisbon, Portugal, at the beginning of his European tour that will also include Spain, France, the Vatican and Italy.

The plane landed at the Humberto Delgado airport, in the Portuguese capital, at 1:01 pm local time (9:01 in Argentina).

The entourage that accompanies Fernández is made up of the first lady, Fabiola Yañez; Foreign Minister Felipe Solá; the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán; the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello; the Secretary for Strategic Affairs, Gustavo Beliz; and the Secretary of Communication and Press, Juan Pablo Biondi.

According to official sources, this Sunday the President will hold a meeting with his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Meanwhile, on Monday the delegation will participate in a lunch offered by the Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, while in the afternoon the flight to Spain will depart.

