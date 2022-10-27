Voters have not been called upon this year to choose mayors, but they have been increasingly drawn into the campaign. Both former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), have increased their harassment of municipal machines, given that in 14 states and the Federal District the contest for governor has already ended. And, at least on paper, the current Chief Executive has the upper hand: his party, the PL, won 345 mayors in 2020, almost double the 183 achieved by the PT.

With Bolsonaro in the presidency, other parties that orbit the federal base have expanded their influence. The PP, for example, won 685 cities in 2020 – a 40% increase compared to the 2016 elections. Roberto Jefferson, won in 212.

On the opposing side, the PT faces more difficulties to take its speech to the end. In addition to not commanding any capital, the party has lost capillarity in recent years – in 2016, despite the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, the result was better: 256 elected mayors.

Given the scenario, the role of attracting municipal leaders has been passed on to the candidate for vice on the ticket, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), who was alderman and mayor of his city, Pindamonhangaba, in the interior of São Paulo. “In addition to President Lula, you will have a partner in your vice whose greatest passion in life is ‘mayor’: understanding local challenges and building solutions for them”, says Alckmin in a video posted on social networks this Tuesday, 25.

Machine

On the Bolsonarista side, the focus is to use the support of the governors of the three largest electoral colleges in Brazil – São Paulo, Rio and Minas. With this intermediation, the president met over the last week with more than a thousand municipal managers. On the 20th alone, Bolsonaro was with more than 530 mayors of São Paulo alongside the current governor, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB).

Political scientist Tathiana Chicarino highlighted that the use of the machine does not necessarily lead to an effective mobilization of the electorate. “The case of Garcia in São Paulo is an example of this and in Minas there is a historical pattern that shows that there is a dissociation among voters between the vote for president and the vote for governor”, ​​she said, referring to the ‘Luzema’ vote, given that Lula and the re-elected governor Romeu Zema (Novo).

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.