Tuesday, August 13, 2024
President | A warm hug in Åland – President Stubb was greeted by the family's former au pair

August 13, 2024
in World Europe
President | A warm hug in Åland – President Stubb was greeted by the family’s former au pair
Republic president by Alexander Stubb the visit to Åland began on Tuesday morning.

He arrived with his spouse By Suzanne Innes-Stubb with the Åland Self-Government Hall and greeted the Speaker of the Åland Provincial Parliament among the first Jörgen Pettersson.

Stubb also warmly hugged Stubbie’s au pair Noora Löfströmwho is the CEO of the tourism organization Visit Åland.

Alexander Stubb hugs Noora Löfström. In the back on the left is President Jörgen Pettersson. Picture: Juhani Niiranen / HS

On his visit Stubb met with representatives of the province of Åland and discussed current issues with them.

Innes-Stubb’s program also included a visit to the Åland Maritime Museum.

At lunchtime, the rather quiet maritime restaurant became lively when the presidential couple and their entourage arrived at the Nautical restaurant next to the museum. Dishes of fish were running from the kitchen towards the cabinet table.

Suzanne Innes-Stubb (right) leaves the maritime museum’s restaurant. Picture: Juhani Niiranen / HS

President Alexander Stubb talked with the representatives of the province in the morning. Åland MP Mats Löfström sat next to Stubb on the right. Picture: Juhani Niiranen / HS

Afternoon Stubb talks to citizens in the square and meets the media.

