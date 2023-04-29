This Friday, April 28, the spokesman for the presidencyJesús Ramírez Cuevas published a message on his official Twitter account, where criticized the INAI budget.

According to the official, the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data “is expensive”, so its functions must be transferred to the Superior Audit Office of the Federation (ASF).

Ramírez Cuevas said that the INAI budget is almost one billion pesos a year.

In addition, “high officials” earn 4,700 pesos a day, while a worker affiliated with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) barely earns 526.87 pesos a day.

For the spokesman for the presidency, this is reason enough for said institute to pass to the ASF, in charge of the Legislative Power.