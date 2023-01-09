Savona – Pierangelo Olivieri was confirmed president of the Province of Savona. The mayor of Calizzano obtained 67% of the votes. Defeated then the challenger Giancarlo Canepa, mayor of Borghetto Santo Spirito, who was supported by the League and the Brothers of Italy; Olivieri, supported by the governor Giovanni Toti, also confiscated the votes of the Pd exponents. “Congratulations and good work to Olivieri – commented Toti – 67% of municipal councilors, aldermen and mayors of the Savonese area recognized the commitment with which he lived the office, especially in times of difficulty in the area marked by civil protection emergencies “. The alliance between Giovanni Toti’s party and the dem has caused a lot of discontent in the centre-right.

The League and Brothers of Italy had publicly rejected the work of the outgoing president asking for a change of course with the election of Canepa, while the Totians had insisted on re-nomination for Olivieri: to guarantee the latter the votes for reappointment, an agreement with the Democratic Party was necessary harshly criticized both by members of the League (above all Senator Francesco Bruzzone) and by some politicians from Toti’s alignment, including the Savona city councilor Fabio Orsi (who left the council group in controversy). Some on the left also opposed the agreement, but the line of the Democratic Party prevailed.

“We would have liked the election of a centre-left mayor – is the comment of the regional councilor Roberto Arboscello – but the conditions have not manifested themselves. The Democratic Party has shown itself to be serious and capable of listening to the territory which, for the vast majority of administrators, was asking for Olivieri’s confirmation. Olivieri’s moderate profile is the guarantee of a discussion that will have to be established on the many important administrative issues: waste, transport and local roads”. “Olivieri’s re-election represents the result of a process of discussion which saw Action and Long live among the protagonists – let the Third Pole know – We hope that the natural and legitimate divisions that have emerged on the choice of the presidential candidate will now disappear”.