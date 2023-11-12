Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Since its founding in 1971, the UAE has been committed to supporting global climate action efforts, by ratifying both the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement, and due to the harsh climate in the country due to the significant rise in temperatures and water scarcity, it considers climate change a challenge that we need to confront through concerted efforts. And cooperation with the international community.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, President of COP28, attended eleven previous conferences of the parties, and upon commission from the leadership in the Emirates, His Excellency headed the country’s delegation to the COP21 conference held in Paris in 2015.

As a regional leader in the energy and sustainability sectors, the UAE has succeeded in developing and diversifying its economy, creating new sectors, job opportunities and skills for future generations, and reaching realistic and practical solutions to a global challenge whose negative effects are reflected in the entire world.

The COP28 Presidency conducted extensive global listening and communication tours, which are among the largest tours undertaken by the Presidency of a Conference of the Parties, and held the first open consultations of its kind to prepare the “Specialized Topics” program extending during the two weeks of the conference’s activities.

The COP28 action plan focuses on a clear main goal of maintaining the possibility of avoiding a rise in global temperature exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The global assessment of progress in implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement confirmed the necessity of reducing 22 gigatonnes of emissions before 2030.

The COP28 Presidency prepared an action plan based on four main pillars, which are accelerating the achievement of an orderly, responsible, fair and rational transition in the energy sector, developing climate financing mechanisms, protecting people and nature, improving lives and livelihoods, and fully including everyone in the conference’s work system.

The Presidency of the Conference played a pioneering role and made intense efforts during its preparations for the Conference, to mobilize the efforts of all countries and motivate them to raise the ceiling of ambition, make new pledges, and fulfill previous commitments. The Presidency of COP28 also followed an innovative and comprehensive approach to developing the program of the conference, whose activities extend for two weeks and were held, for the first time in the history of the Conferences of the Parties, Open consultations on the specialized topics of the conference and their sequence.

Recovery and peace

The program highlights sectors and topics that have been continuously raised by stakeholders during consultations, including established and core topics at all Conferences of the Parties, in addition to new topics such as health and trade, relief, recovery and peace.

The specialized topics program includes four themes that support effective and integrated implementation: technology and innovation, inclusion of all, communities most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change, and financing.

Collaborate with everyone

The Conference Presidency cooperates with women, indigenous peoples, local communities, youth, people of determination, local actors, and religious organizations to ensure their participation and contributions to all COP28 programs and outcomes. It hosts a large number of parliamentarians, city mayors and local leaders.