The acting President of the Republic, Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin, forwarded to the Federal Senate, for consideration, the names of diplomats for positions representing Brazil abroad, according to messages published in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU). The following were nominated: Eduardo Ricardo Gradilone Neto, to exercise the position of ambassador of Brazil in the Islamic Republic of Iran; Carlos Alberto Franco França, for Ambassador of Brazil in Canada; and Paulo Roberto Campos Tarrisse da Fontoura, to hold the position of ambassador of Brazil in the Republic of Bulgaria and, cumulatively, in the Republic of North Macedonia.






















