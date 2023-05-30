This Monday, May 29, the The Mexican government eliminated the publications of its morning conferences on social networksafter President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was reminded that the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary (TEPJF) they had ordered him to download said content.

During the morning press conference, the president was questioned if he would abide by this indication, since it was stated that the material included in one of the conferences called on citizens not to vote for the opposition, but for all the Morena candidates.

At conferences, the president urged citizens to support “Plan C” to defeat the opposition at the polls. Given these statements, the electoral institutions expressed their concern that this could affect the elections on June 4, in which the governorship of Coahuila and the State of Mexico are disputed.

In response to these concerns, this afternoon it was already possible to see that the content of the publication announcing that day’s conference is no longer available on the president’s social networks.

This measure seeks to comply with the provisions of the INE and the TEPJF and avoid any undue influence in the ongoing electoral process.