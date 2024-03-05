A driver who claims to work for the Presidency of the Republic parked in a prohibited reception area at the main entrance of the Chamber of Deputies last Wednesday (28.Feb.2024). The Legislative Police employees who monitor the parking lot tried to get him out, but the driver defied them.

“Stop being arrogant. All drivers follow the same rule here. You have to follow too“, said one of the police officers to the alleged Presidential official.

Watch (58s):

The infraction was at the reception at the main entrance to the Chamber. According to the House, the driver complied with the police officers' orders after some insistence and left. Therefore, it was not necessary to identify him. There was also no conflict beyond the recorded discussion.

O Power360 He contacted the Palácio do Planalto to find out if the driver, in fact, works for the Presidency of the Republic. The request was not responded to until the publication of this news. The space for manifestation remains open