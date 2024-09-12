EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

“There are colleagues who do not understand why in order to conserve a species one has to eat it,” says biologist Hugo López, director of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Group at the National University of Colombia. He then explains his and his colleagues’ plan for commercial hunting of capybaras.

In the Colombian Orinoquia, capybara has always been hunted and eaten (Hydrochoerus hydrochaeris), also called capybara or carpincho in other parts. This rodent with brown fur and black eyes is abundant in those flooded savannas of tall grasslands and small trees that dry out with a yellowish color in summer, and that in winter are flooded like mirrors of water with patches of green where babillas, deer, cattle, pigs and a variety of birds rest. A rancher in the region says that sometimes there are so many capybaras that roam in herds that they do not let vehicles pass on the roads.

Traditionally, locals killed them with a blow to the head with a club. Often, it was right there, in the undergrowth where the animal fell, that hunters removed its skin and cut up its meat.

What Professor López and his team propose is a more aseptic, sustainable approach and “humane”: on one of their study trips they went out with cattlemen on their mounts, riding across the plain with their lassos in hand. They would catch the capybaras with a noose around their necks and throw them to the ground, taking care not to hurt them. If they were male and healthy, they would take them to the “slaughterhouse,” the pilot plant that the researchers had set up on a farm. There the animal was desensitized with a captive bolt shot to the forehead, bled and processed.

“Absolutely the whole animal must be used,” says Guillermo Quiroga, a zootechnician and meat handling and processing expert, who is also part of this project. This means that its meat is turned into steaks, its fat into sausages such as chorizo ​​and hamburger meat, its skin into leather, its fermented guts into food for birds and fish, and even its bones are used to make earrings and other pieces of jewelry.

This is what he has done Capybara Project for more than twenty years: studying these animals in the region and, together with the ranchers of the Paz de Ariporo estates or herds, developing a plan for their sustainable use and conservation that includes hunting protocols and sausage recipe books.

But faced with this plan to hunt capybaras, many people are not asking how, but why. The capybaras have a “least concern” category on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list, thanks to their wide distribution and population. In other words, they are not an endangered animal. Even so, the charm of these rodents causes the country to be outraged when they die en masse due to summer droughts, or because of poaching.

In fact, in Colombia, commercial hunting of this and other animal species is legal, regulated for decades and defined in decree 1076 of 2015. The law of this country allows hunting for subsistence (for individual consumption), for scientific research purposes, for control and even commercially, as long as one has a license to do so.

However, due to a scandal related to this species that occurred in the late nineties, the legal commercialization of capybaras in Colombia was suspended. Between 1991 and 2001, the department of Casanare recorded the slaughter of more than 112,409 specimens, with the meat and skin of nearly 80,000 being exported to Venezuela. Supposedly, these individuals came from zoo-breeding (captive breeding), but this was not the case. “What was being done was not zoo-breeding, but rather extraction from the habitat,” says Catherine Mora, biologist and researcher of the Chigüiro Project. “What was really being done was extracting capybaras from the environment to keep them in corrals.”

The issue was so widely covered that it led López and other researchers from the National University to begin working on this project. Since then, the commercialization of capybaras has been halted: according to the Ministry of the Environment, there are currently no hunting licenses or active breeding farms for capybaras in the country.

The team began studying capybara populations in the region in 2001 and eventually created a hunting project. Using ranches in Paz de Ariporo, Casanare, as a research site, the initiative has proposed a hunting project “from an academic, legal and even ethical perspective,” says López.

Participants of the Chigüiro Project map capybara populations and the economic activities that occur around them.

Although it may sound counterintuitive, hunting can be a tool in the conservation of species and ecosystems. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization has said that “hunting can generate conservation revenues while providing economic and social benefits for rural populations, who share the land with wildlife and bear its direct and indirect costs.” In places like the United States, taxes on hunting and its implements fund conservation efforts, and in places like Mexico, Pakistan and Namibia, hunting has also provided economic opportunities for the community.

Along the same lines, the Chigüiro Project aims to provide an economic incentive for ranchers to help preserve the spaces where these animals live and reproduce. “The capybaras don’t need much management, just their natural space,” says Mora. “The idea is that the ranch owners see it as viable to maintain this natural ecosystem. That the cattle rotate, along with the capybaras, that the bodies of water are maintained, that the native fauna is visible… That would be ideal.”

To ensure that this is sustainable and not just exploitation, “the entire process needs to be monitored,” explains the biologist. “The idea is to make assessments at the end of each year, to see what happened, whether the populations remained the same or decreased, and to see if permits for commercial hunting can continue to be issued next year or not.”

Before this becomes a reality, both researchers and ranchers need two things: first, government or private investment to build a mobile processing plant to process capybara meat (estimated to cost 2,623,000,000 pesos, about 583,000 euros). It would be a truck with all the technology to process medium-sized animals and their meat, very different from the one the researchers used when they did the pilot tests, which were rooms loaned by the ranchers.

And second, that a quota be established on how many individuals can be hunted annually, a figure based on the studies that are have published and shared with the authoritiess. “The idea was that with all this data the Ministry of Environment would issue a resolution on the global quota for the use of Orinoquía, but it has never done so,” says Mora.

The Ministry of the Environment states that the quotas allowed in the departments of Casanare and Arauca existed due to the commercial relationship with Venezuela, the main partner when it came to capybara meat, and that since this link was broken between 2020 and 2024, they had not been granted. Now, they say, they are carrying out “the pertinent studies to determine, according to demand, the harvesting quota to be endorsed.” These population studies, according to the Ministry, must be no longer than three months and must be provided by the regional autonomous corporation, in this case Corporinoquia since it is the environmental authority of the region.

Apart from that, the species will be constantly monitored and those who receive the license to harvest it will have to pay a compensatory fee for each individual taken. But, regardless of whether capybaras can be hunted in the region, the question remains as to who would get this meat. Will Colombians want to eat such a cute animal?

The researchers are convinced that they do. The team has conducted pilot tests among residents of Paz de Ariporo, offering cuts and chorizos to anyone who wanted to try them. López and his colleagues even sent samples to some “rather fine” restaurants in Bogotá. In a market study they conducted later, they found that 80% of the people they surveyed are willing to consume a leaner meat like capybara, as long as it is guaranteed to be part of a sustainable industry.

“People love capybara meat. It is good quality, low in fat and exotic,” says zootechnician Quiroga. “It would be a seasonal, regulated product,” adds Professor López, recalling that capybara is in fact subject to a seasonal ban and its hunting is only permitted from January to March. “It would be a dish that every tourist would want to eat.”

López and the other members of the project admit that hunting cannot and should not be the only option to preserve this ecosystem: there are options that must go hand in hand, such as sustainable livestock farming, ecotourism and bird tourism.

“It is one thing to say ‘Colombia, a country of biodiversity,’” says López. “But biodiversity is a resource, and we can manage it. If we do not carry out a project like the sustainable hunting project, we are transforming flooded savannahs into rice fields or African palm areas, and we are leaving behind that beautiful environment.”