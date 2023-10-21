The world is witnessing severe climate changes with rapid development in all fields, which necessitated serious thinking from governments in taking practical steps to confront these changes. The UAE was at the forefront of countries that adopted “sustainability” among the main axes of its development strategy, and based on this, “Emirates Today” is unique. » This space addresses issues of sustainability, climate change and food security.

The UAE is preparing to receive more than 70,000 participants in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in Expo City Dubai, including heads of state, government officials, international leaders from industry and private sector representatives, as well as academics and experts. Youth and non-governmental bodies, to discuss the issue of climate change and review innovative solutions that support multilateral cooperation and climate diplomacy.

The conference aims to support the achievement of the four pillars of the conference action plan, which are: accelerating the achievement of an orderly, just and responsible transition in the energy sector, developing climate financing mechanisms, focusing on preserving people and life and improving livelihoods, and supporting all of these previous pillars by including everyone in a way Complete.

The UAE has established itself as an ideal destination for hosting high-level international events focusing on climate action and sustainable development, thanks to its decades-long track record of investing in clean energy solutions locally and globally, as the UAE contributes to promoting a new model of low-emission economic growth, with the aim of forming new sectors. Providing the skills and jobs required for the future.

The country is adopting a pioneering role in climate action as a responsible and reliable partner to the international community in supporting efforts to transition to clean energy, as it hosts three of the largest solar energy projects in the world and the lowest production costs. It has also invested more than $50 billion in renewable energy projects in 70 countries in the world. around the world, and intends to launch additional investments worth $50 billion by 2030. The UAE was also the first country in the region to sign and ratify the Paris Climate Agreement and is committed to reducing emissions in all economic sectors, and announces a strategic initiative seeking to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. The UAE seeks through The Conference of the Parties (COP28) aims to unify global efforts to reduce carbon emissions, as signatory parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change will meet to evaluate the progress made in combating climate change.

The specialized topics programme, aimed at developing and implementing concrete and effective solutions in the areas of policy, finance and technology, was prepared based on consultations conducted with all concerned parties, which included representatives of civil society, non-governmental organizations, youth and indigenous peoples, and took six weeks. During which specialized topics were discussed and sequenced, they were then invited to submit proposals and opinions, through an approach applied for the first time in conferences of the parties.

The Conference of the Parties will begin its work with the Global Climate Action Summit, which will be held for two days, during which the Presidency of the Conference of the Parties will present the first response to the results of the global inventory to world leaders to obtain their approval of the necessary pledges and ensure the implementation of the principle of supervision and follow-up. The program of specialized topics includes new days that respond to global challenges. COP28 dedicates a day to health, relief, recovery and peace for the first time in the Conferences of the Parties. It will also be the first conference to focus on the role of trade and finance as well, and will bring together leaders from all levels of government and society, including local mayors and global leaders, to discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation to build… More sustainable, safer and environmentally friendly cities for current and future generations.

All conference activities, which will last for two weeks, will establish an approach that ensures inclusion for everyone, puts at the top of its priorities the needs of communities most vulnerable to climate repercussions, and focuses on ways to achieve tangible progress using innovative financing and technological solutions.

The UAE, in cooperation with Brazil, is hosting the first ministerial dialogue on building water-resilient food systems during the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which is an important opportunity to move the world from the relief phase to the development phase capable of adapting to climate change.

The Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, issued a call for action and international cooperation in designing and implementing climate action mechanisms based on the impact of environmental issues on everyone, calling for more international cooperation to confront global food insecurity, and stressed that the Conference of the Parties “COP28” , will focus on launching a new era of inclusive food financing.

Al Muhairi called on the world to sign the “UAE Declaration on Food Systems, Agriculture and Climate Action,” and to commit to aligning national food systems and agricultural strategies with nationally determined contributions, national adaptation plans, and national strategies for biodiversity.

The Ministerial Dialogue on Building Water-Resilient Food Systems, which will take place on December 10, will bring together ministers, private sector companies, international organizations and civil society to assess the resilience of water and food management within nationally determined contributions and national action plans.

ADQ Investment Holding Company launched the vertical agriculture project in partnership with the Italian company “Zero”, which specializes in the field of high-impact agricultural technology, as part of the operational phase of the advanced agricultural technology complex system, which is expected to contribute more than 7% of the country’s total agricultural production. Emirates when it is operating at full capacity.

The project aims to enhance local production of crops, fruits and vegetables, for their multiple uses in the fields of fresh food, nutrients and biopharmaceuticals, relying on vertical layer farming.

Bu Tinah Island belongs to the Marawah Marine Biosphere Reserve, which is considered one of the most beautiful natural reserves in the Emirates, and is distinguished by its biological diversity supported by marine and coastal environments. The island reserve is distinguished by its picturesque and beautiful nature, and its preservation of biological diversity and thriving environmental nature, which qualifies it to be nominated and compete in the list of natural wonders. Seven in the world.

Bu Tinah was included in the UNESCO network for the Man and the Biosphere Programme. The island, whose map resembles a horseshoe, is distinguished by its rich marine and terrestrial ecosystems, including coral reefs, rare seaweeds, and mangrove trees in the surrounding waters, in addition to marine life. Especially those that are globally threatened by extinction, such as dugongs.

Sustainable initiatives for Khalifa University

Khalifa University of Science and Technology intends to launch initiatives related to sustainability, most notably: the World Forum for Sustainable Aviation, the World Conference on Energy Transition, an exhibition of Khalifa University projects concerned with sustainability, the International Conference on Sustainability, and the model exhibition for the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, as part of the UAE’s preparations for hosting the United Nations Conference. United Nations Climate Change COP28.

The university explained that the initiatives also include organizing a climate change exhibition and a hackathon to develop software projects to reduce food waste and stop the use of plastic bottles on campus.