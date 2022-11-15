Cooked ham, Report’s journey to a company in the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines

Reports scores another investigation shock. This time in the crosshairs of the program conducted by Siegfried Ranucci, broadcast every Monday evening on Rai 3 at 21.25, is the baked ham, the most loved cured meat of the Italians: every year 4 kilos of it are consumed each year for a total of 300 thousand tons produced. Whether fresh, in a tray, flavoured, smoked or in the form of hamburgers, cooked ham is a “must” on Italian tables.

But what it really contains? To answer this question Reports starts from a family business on the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines. A small company that focuses on quality and a short supply chain. An almost perfect reality that is, however, questioned by one source who has worked for the food industry for years. Between additions of water and chemical powders, dyes and glues for meat, how transparent is the product label that we find on the market and that cost less?

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE INVESTIGATION

