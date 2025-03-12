We are increasingly aware of the food we buywe read more nutritional labeling and prefer to select the healthiest foods not only looking at the ingredients and nutritional values ​​that the product has, but there is more and more concern in … As for additives, either for conservation, to improve color or provide sweetness.

The preservatives are Chemical substances that prevent food from spoiling when inhibiting the growth of microorganisms. Some of the most used are potassium sorbate (E202), sodium benzoate (E211) and nitrites (E250, E251).

The dyes They are added to food to improve or maintain their color and make them more attractive. Of the most popular are turmeric, which is natural or tartrazine or E102 that is synthetic.

The sweeteners They are used to provide greater sweetness to food, replacing sugar without contributing almost calories. Today they are widely used for the concern of excessive sugar consumption and their relationship with multiple diseases. Among the most used are polyles (xylitol, manitol, sorbitol, erythritol), aspartamo (E951), succral (E955) and Stevia.

Safety of additives and their health effect

1. Preservatives:

– Nitrites and nitrates (E249-E252): They are preservatives used in processed meats. These can form nitrosamines, which are potentially carcinogenic compounds in high doses. The European Food Security Authority (EFSA), classifies its consumption as insurance within the established limits.

– Sodium benzoate (E211): Although it is usually safe, if combined with ascorbic acid (vitamin C) it can form benzene, a carcinogenic compound. EFSA considers its safe use at regulated levels.

– Potassium Sorbate (E202): It is used a lot in bakery and dairy elaboration. It is well tolerated, although some people can develop minor allergies. It is classified as insurance.

– Sulfitos (E220-E228): We usually find them in wines, dried fruits and sausages. They can develop adverse reactions in sensitive people, especially in people with asthma. Studies have pointed out that sulphites can trigger respiratory symptoms. Classified as insurance at acceptable levels, but with warnings for sensitive people.

2. dyes:

– Tartrazina (E102) and twilight yellow (E110): They can be related to hyperactivity in sensitive children. In the European Union, the foods that contain them must carry the warning: “It can affect the activity and attention of children.”

– Red Allura (E129) and bright blue (E133): In humans there is no solid evidence of toxicity, however in animal studies possible long -term adverse effects have been suggested.

– Natural dyes such as curcumin (E100) or lycopene (E160D) are considered safe and also have antioxidant properties.

3. sweeteners

– Aspartamo (E951): It has been very studied and despite being declared safe by EFSA and FDA some studies indicate that in high doses it could be related to certain types of cancer in animals. In 2023, WHO classifies them as “possibly carcinogenic” but within acceptable consumption limits it is not a risk to the general population.

– Sucralosa (E955): It is safe according to the most current studies, although some suggest that it can alter the intestinal microbiota.

– Stevia: It is a sweetener considered a natural and safe alternative, without adverse effects known in humans.

– Polyles (Sorbitol, Manitol, Xilitol, Erythritol): They are sweatshirts of natural origin widely used in sugar products. They tolerate well in small quantities, but can cause laxative effects and gases if consumed in excess. Currently a recent study has related to a possible increase in cardiovascular risk.

Remember to always read the list of ingredients and choose the best options for your health. Although scientific evidence considers that the majority of preservatives, dyes and sweeteners are safe within the limits they establish, the priority is to return to greater consumption of fresh food and choose the less elaborate product options.

