The American TV channel Fox News and presenter Tucker Carlson part ways immediately. That is in a Monday published declaration of the media company. The decision follows a week after Fox News reached a million-dollar settlement in a dispute with voting computer supplier Dominion, which had taken the channel to court for defamation.

The exact reason for the departure of 53-year-old Carlson has not been disclosed. The anchorman presented his show last Friday Tucker Carlson Tonight for the last time. From Monday the program will be as Fox News Tonight appear on the tube. In the coming period, the presentation will be done by rotating Fox News presenters, until a replacement for Carlson is found.

Carlson played a prominent role in the case brought by Dominion against Fox News for deliberately spreading falsehoods surrounding the 2020 US presidential election. Several Fox News hosts, including Carlson, gave extensive coverage during and after the election in which the reliability of the Dominion voting machines – and with it the election results – was called into question. Fox News decided not to wait for the verdict in the case and to settle for 787.5 million dollars (713 million euros).

The American host joined Fox News in 2009 as a political commentator. At the end of 2016, he was diagnosed with Tucker Carlson Tonight its own program. Around the 2020 presidential election, an average of 5.3 million viewers watched the show every day, after which the number of viewers fell slightly.