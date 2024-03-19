If she had to get naked in front of an audience of millions, she would have been in Playboy or started an OnlyFans. Now presenter Sylvana IJsselmuiden (29) is being portrayed as an ordinary porn star, completely against her will, along with dozens of other celebrities. She advocates a new movement of women who together take a stand against this large-scale form of online abuse. “There are really people who believe that I am.”

