“There is no way to stop this underwater drone,” said the presenter.| Photo: Reproduction Twitter

During one of the most watched programs on Russian state TV, the presenter detailed how Russia could destroy the British Isles with just a 100 megaton nuclear torpedo. According to him, an “option” would be to dive the British coast “into the depths of the sea, using the Russian unmanned submarine Posseidon”, which approaches the target at a depth of 1 km, traveling at about 200 km per hour.

“There is no way to stop this underwater drone,” he said, adding that the explosion would cause “a gigantic tsunami more than 500 meters high” on the coast, carrying “extreme doses of radiation”.

According to the presenter, the passage of the nuclear torpedo would transform what was left of the British Isles “into a radioactive wasteland”, unfit to be inhabited “for a long time”.