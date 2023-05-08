According to family members, Palmira Nery da Silva Onofre died of kidney problems

Presenter and cook Palmira Nery da Silva Onofre, better known as Palmirinha, died this Sunday (May 7, 2023) in São Paulo, around 11:20 am, aged 91. The information was confirmed by family members through the presenter’s social networks.

According to family information, she died as a result of worsening chronic kidney problems. She had been admitted to the Paulista Unit of the Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz since April 11.

CAREER

Palmirinha served for decades as a presenter of cooking shows on both open and closed TV. His debut was in 1994, at the age of 63, when he participated in an article on a program presented by Silvia Popovic, on the TV Bandeirantes. Afterwards, she was invited to participate in the program “Note e Anote”, by the presenter Ana Maria Braga, on TV Record.

In 1999, she was invited by the TV Gazette to present his own program, “TV Culinária”, leading the project for 11 years. She also presented the “Programa da Palmirinha”, on the closed channel Pretty Simple/FOX Lifewhich ran until 2015.

Her last work on TV was in 2019, as a judge on the program “Chef ao Pé do Ouvido”, on the channel NTG.

Through her social networks, presenter Ana Maria Braga lamented friend’s death “my great friend Palmirinha. Mother, friend and sister that life gave me. Today the sky is sweeter with your arrival. Lucky for those who had the privilege of having her around. My sincere condolences to the entire family. Thank you for everything”.

Palmirinha Onofre’s wake will be held on Monday (May 8) at the Morumbi Cemetery, from 9 am to 5 pm, open to the public from 11 am to 1 pm. Burial will be reserved for family and friends only.

Palmirinha leaves 3 daughters and sons-in-law, 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

With information from Brazil Agency.