Something like this had never been seen before: four middle-aged gentlemen who were questioned for eight hours about the history of the twentieth century. With an extraordinarily tenacious interrogator and a broadcaster who dared to broadcast such a series – with the allure of an intellectual exercise. That broadcaster was the VPRO, the series was called Painstaking and desperate and the interrogator was Wim Kayzer, who passed away this weekend. He was 76 years old.

Wim Kayzer was a figurehead of the VPRO, but started his career in the mid-seventies at VARA radio, where he participated in the program on Saturday mornings ZI This particularly excelled in in-depth journalism on matters such as politics and labor relations. In 1979 it became ZI awarded with the Travel Microphone from the radio and TV critics.

But in the meantime, Kayzer increasingly clashed with the VARA management, who wanted to attract more audiences with a lighter program offer. He played a leading role in that tribal war. According to him, the VARA should stay left and preferably become even more left. In his opinion, the desire for popularization would lead to the downfall of broadcasting. “From a broadcasting association to a madhouse”, he warned. “From a madhouse to the house of death.”

Extra tension in the assembly

But the popularizers won the battle. And when the VARA stopped in 1983 ZI, Kayzer found shelter with the VPRO. There he could make whatever he wanted. His first series was a series of solo conversations with intellectuals from all over the world to whom he presented the major issues of the time. Programs without any frills, because the spoken word was above all else for him.

The highlight of his VPRO oeuvre was the series Painstaking and desperate, in 1989, in which he discussed with four writers and philosophers (Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Jorge Semprun, György Konrád and George Steiner) the history, dilemmas and echoes of the twentieth century. The series gave all four of them great fame in the Netherlands – before that they were hardly read in this country. The conversations were recorded separately, after which Kayzer edited the statements in such a way that extra tension was created. Like they reacted to each other.

Of beauty and comfort

That year, the series won the Nipkow disc, the TV counterpart of the Reissmicrofoon. However, Kayzer refused to accept that award from the critics. He thought that it should go to the VPRO, as a reward for “the surprising magnanimity” that the broadcaster had shown to give this program the necessary space. “The public acclaim was inspiring,” he said. “That was honor enough. I would like to leave the honor of the Nipkow disc to the VPRO.” When the jury insisted that the prize should go specifically to Kayzer, no one could receive the disc on the day of the presentation.

Wim Kayzer subsequently made several conversation programs with writers, philosophers, artists and scientists. His latest sequence, Of beauty and comfort, dates from 2000. He was wearing an eye patch at the time, due to a damaged optic nerve. The series was mainly about the question of what makes life worth living – a question that came up again and again in all his TV shows.

