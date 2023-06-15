Presenter Masha Malinovskaya criticized the face of singer Olga Buzova with the phrase “such a beekeeper”

TV presenter Masha Malinovskaya criticized the appearance of the singer Olga Buzova. She spoke on this topic on the air of the Muz-TV channel, which was noticed in starhit.

The 42-year-old celebrity suspected the pop singer of abusing cosmetic procedures, including excessive injection of fillers into her face. “Buzova is such a beekeeper. The face is swollen. Fillers both here and there, ”said the appearance of a colleague Malinovskaya. Buzova herself did not react to this phrase in any way.

At the same time, the TV star said that she was critical of her own appearance. “I see myself in a mask and think how beautiful! And then I look at my real image and think – I’m so old. I have some hellish wrinkles that I look like an 80-year-old grandmother, ”she said.

Earlier in June, Olga Buzova’s celebrity stylist Nikita Karsten described her outfits as “aimed at provocation.” The expert explained that in everyday life, the artist wears regular T-shirts and jeans. However, when going out, he prefers to surprise others with bright images. According to Carsten, the star does it on purpose.