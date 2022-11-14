American presenter Jay Leno is “fine” after suffering serious burns when a car caught fire in his garage in Los Angeles. According to Reuters, during the fire some gasoline fell on the left side of the 72-year-old Leno’s face, although it did not seriously damage his eyes or ears. “I’m fine”, he has commented to the magazine Variety after being hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, in California’s largest city. “I need a couple of weeks to recover.”

Leno had planned to go to Las Vegas on Sunday to participate in a “financial conference”, but he suspended his participation without prior notice. According to Varietythe information that the presenter had been the victim of a “serious medical emergency” initially sparked rumors about a crisis related to his high cholesterol level, a problem he has spoken about on several occasions.

The presenter rose to fame in 1992 after being chosen as the successor to the legendary Johnny Carson as host of ‘The Tonight Show’, which Carson had turned into the late show quintessential American television. After leaving the show in 2015, Leno, a car enthusiast with a collection of hundreds of vehicles, took his hobby to CNBC, where “Jay Leno’s Garage” just wrapped up its seventh season.

