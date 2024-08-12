Poliana Abritta was moved when talking about Lizz Ibba and Joslan Perez who were among the 62 people inside the plane that crashed in Vinhedo (SP)

Journalist Poliana Abritta, presenter of the program “Fantastic”from the TV Globogot emotional during the program this Sunday (Aug. 11, 2024). When introducing a report about the deaths of Liz Ibba (3 years old) and Joslan Perez (5 years old), the two children who died in the Voepass accident, Poliana’s voice broke and she got emotional. She had difficulty reading the text in teleprompter (equipment that shows texts to journalists in live broadcasts) and apologized. In total, 62 people died in the plane that crashed in the city of Vinhedo (SP).