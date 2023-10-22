Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Interview with very critical questions: Hamas leader Khalid Maschal answered questions from reporter Rasha Nabil.



Hamas is hoping for support in its fight against Israel. In an interview on Arabic TV, however, there was a hail of unpleasant questions.

Dubai – Did Khalid Maschal already regret his acceptance of this interview during the conversation? In any case, the Hamas leader had to face far more critical questions than he might have expected. An excerpt circulating on the Internet shows Egyptian presenter Rasha Nabil interviewing the 67-year-old for the TV station Al Arabiya takes to task.

Hamas leader in an interview: massacre in Israel celebrated as a “brilliant moment”.

The English translation was provided by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), an organization that monitors Islamic media in the Middle East. Accordingly, the journalist accuses the head of the radical Islamic Palestinian organization of the terrorist attack on Israel, saying it was not a regular operation but a “declaration of war”. Hamas made the decision to do this without consulting the Palestinians.

To this, Maschal bluntly replies that the terrorist attack on Israel was a “brilliant moment”. So that not only Israel but also the secret services around the world could be surprised, only a small group was involved. However, “an atmosphere of resistance” had already prevailed beforehand.

Reporter takes Maschal to task: “Is it Hamas ideology to treat people like this?

During the interview, the Egyptian woman finally interrupts him and condemns the terrorist attack. “How would you expect the West and the world in general to support the Palestinian cause if the headlines were about what Hamas did to Israeli civilians,” the reporter complains, asking directly: “Is it Hamas’ ideology “To treat people like that?”

The Hamas leader then explains that the focus of their resistance is on the occupying forces and therefore the soldiers. “But in all wars there are civilian casualties. We are not responsible for them,” says Maschal.

“Hamas does not kill civilians on purpose”: Journalists expose Hamas leader

With the next question, Nabil seems to either be building a small bridge for him or exposing him completely: “Are you going to apologize for what was done to Israeli civilians on October 7th?”

Your interview guest doesn’t seem to have expected that at all. “With all due respect to your question. Forgive me for saying this: apologies should be demanded from Israel,” Maschal replies: “You ask me a question and I answer it clearly. Hamas does not intentionally kill civilians. It’s about the soldiers. Point.”

Heavily armed: The Al-Qassam Brigades form the military wing of Hamas – this photo is from the summer.



“What are you planning to do with the hostages?”: TV presenter exposes Hamas leader

After a short exchange about Iran and its role, Nabil talks about the abducted people: “What do you plan to do with the hostages? What do you want in return?”

Maschal first answers that they are prisoners and then points once again to Israel. “Before we talk about the prisoners we hold, we should talk about those the enemy holds captive. That was about 5,500 and now there are 10,000. “Day after day, Israel detains 100, 200 or 1,000 people in the West Bank,” he makes a claim that seeks to justify the hostage-taking. This is information that cannot be independently verified.

Prisoner exchange for hostages: Hamas leader reveals target of kidnappings

As a result, the Hamas leader does what the terrorist group apparently expects in exchange for the hostages. “We got over 1,000 prisoners in exchange for Gilad Schalit.” The Israeli soldier was kidnapped to Gaza in 2006 and was only released in 2011. According to Maschal, Hamas’s negotiating position is significantly better today: “Today we have dozens of soldiers and officers in our hands. God willing, we will empty the prisons with them and all our sons and daughters will be released.”

The clip ends with these words, revealing that, at least for the Hamas leader, civilian casualties in a war are no longer worth mentioning. And that there is a justification for every atrocity, no matter how heinous. No matter how crude it may be. (mg)