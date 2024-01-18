Dave the Diver it was certainly one of the most interesting titles of 2023: in its simplicity, the game entered the hearts of many users and, for this reason, the development studio decided to get to work immediately to give fans a brand new experience.

Let's abandon diving and enter the world of moba with the newest Wakerunnersthe title was presented in the last few hours via a short but substantial announcement trailer.

Wakerunners showed itself in both cinematic and gameplay scenes, showing off a very different game world to the one seen in Dave the Diver: color, speed and technology they seem to be the flagship of this crackling moba.

As if that wasn't enough, know that soon there will already be a way to try Wakerunners: the developers have announced that, during the next Steam Fest (which will be held from 5 to 12 February) it will be possible to play a demo which will include 7 playable characters and 5 game modes (Team Deathmatch, Raider, Control Conquest, Command Siege and Escort).

Will Wakerunners be able to fully capture the great success of Dave the Diver? The conditions for a solid experience are all there: we'll see shortly what will he have to offer us the demo of the title.



