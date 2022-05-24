A few years after its opening, TVTthe company founded by Toshiyuki Yasui (God Eater series, Freedom Wars), is finally ready to present its first three projects currently in production to the world.

Let’s find out together!

Theory Engine R&D

“Theory Engine”, known internally as R&D, is a middleware technology created for the purpose of developing large-scale online games. It is an open platform network engine that enables the creation of high-performance, real-time online multiplayer action games, providing a “faster”, “game server-free and hassle-free” environment with “even more players. “. TVT will continue to build the flagship model of this engine, both for in-house developed games and for licensing to external companies.

Lead Engineer: Yoshikazu Satake (God Eater)

Engineer: Daisuke Emura (God Eater, Sky Gunner), Toshinari Takahashi

Project JabberWocky

A new rhythm action game from Hiroyuki Kotani, director of Patapon, and sound creator Kenmei Adachi, set in a unique world populated by cute characters. It is in development as a multiplayer title that uses Theory Engine technology.

Director: Hiroyuki Kotani (Patapon, XI [sai]Mad Maestro !, Sky Gunner)

Producer: Kazuto Sakajiri (The Eye of Judgment, Magatsu Wahrheit)

Sound: Kenmei Adachi (Patapon, LocoRoco, Gran Turismo)

Main Artist: Nelnal (@nelnalium)

Project Shaz

A multiplayer action game produced by the development staff of the famous God Eater, with a story created by the duo of Freedom Wars, namely Toshiyuki Yasui and Tomokazu Fukushima. As a multiplayer title, this will also use Theory Engine technology.