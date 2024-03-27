Presented by Microsoft, the Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6

Are you ready to discover the latest news in the world of business devices Microsoft? Prepare to be surprised: Microsoft has just unveiled the new ones Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, designed exclusively for the business world. But what makes them so special? Let's go find out together.

The first detail that catches the eye is the update of the hardware platform. Microsoft has decided to equip its new jewels with the latest generation Intel Core Ultra processors. This means better performance both in terms of CPU and GPUwithout forgetting an aspect that a Microsoft is particularly close to my heart: the NPU, or the coprocessor dedicated to artificial intelligence. A choice that reflects the new direction undertaken by the company, increasingly focused on AI and high-level partnerships, such as the one with OpenAI.

Tangible improvements for Pro 10 and Laptop 6

In addition to the beating heart, there are several new features that deserve attention. Let's start with the Surface Pro 10:

33% brighter display and with increased contrast, enriched by an anti-reflection coating.

and with increased contrast, enriched by an anti-reflection coating. An unprecedented option from 64 GB of RAM .

. Improved webcam a 1440p with a wide field of view and AI support AI-powered Windows Studio Effects .

with a wide field of view and AI support . A button dedicated to Copilot on the Surface Type Cover and a reader Integrated NFC .

on the Surface and a reader . Support for 5G connectivity to always be connected.

What about the Surface Laptop 6?

A display with treatment that halves reflections and a system that adapts colors based on ambient light.

Here too, for the first time, 64 GB of RAM .

. Enhanced webcam a 1080p with support for AI-based studio effects .

with support for . A door USB-C additional on the model from 15” and, last but not least, a button dedicated to Copilot.

Availability and final considerations

The new ones Surface Pro 10 And Laptops 6 they will be available from April 9thbut only for users businessstarting from $1,199. A market choice that underlines the intention of Microsoft to offer highly performing and specialized devices. Stay from see which news they will come for the world consumerscheduled for May. One thing is certain: Microsoft continues to push the accelerator of innovation, offering devices that are increasingly integrated with the AI technologies and ready to meet the needs of the most demanding professionals.

And you, what do you think of these news? Do you think the focus on power and AI is the future of the industry?